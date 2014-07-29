BRIEF-Genesis Energy L.P. announces public offering of common units
* Intend to use net proceeds from offering for general partnership purposes
MADRID, July 29 Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Tuesday the government would revise its current economic growth forecasts to around 1.5 percent growth this year and to around 2 percent next year.
The government currently sees the economy expanding by 1.2 percent in 2014 and 1.8 percent in 2015 and the new guidance on official forecasts, to be finalised in September, comes after a similar update by the Bank of Spain last week. (Reporting by Carlos Ruano, Writing by Paul Day, Editing by Sarah Morris)
* Chrysalis Ventures II, L.P. reports 21.7 percent stake in Connecture Inc as of March 10, 2017 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2mIWQQI) Further company coverage:
* Axsome Therapeutics announces proposed public offering of common stock