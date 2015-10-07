(Add details, background)

MADRID Oct 7 Spain's industrial output rose at a slower pace in August than in July, official data showed on Wednesday, supporting expectations that economic growth may have peaked in the second quarter.

Calendar-adjusted industrial output rose 2.7 percent year-on-year in August, data from the National Statistics Institute showed, below forecasts for a 4.6 percent increase.

Industrial output, worth around 16 percent of gross domestic product, has risen for 22 straight months. August's increase compared with a 5.2 percent rise in July, its fastest pace in 15 years.

Industrial activity was higher in all the main components, lead by capital goods, which rose 8.6 percent from a year earlier, as companies replaced aging equipment, and by durable consumer goods, as families replaced home appliances.

Spain's economy has moved from five years of recession or stagnation between 2008 and 2013 to expected expansion of 3.3 percent this year, outstripping many of its euro zone peers.

By comparison, German industrial output fell at its fastest pace in a year in August, data showed on Wednesday, with factories producing 1.2 percent fewer goods than in the previous month.

However, while Spanish GDP expanded at 1 percent quarter on quarter from April to June, the Bank of Spain said at the end of September it expected economic growth of 0.8 percent in the third quarter as a slowing global economy weighed on exports.

(Reporting by Paul Day)