BRIEF-TransCanada applies for Keystone XL route approval in Nebraska
* "PSC process is the clearest path to achieving route certainty for the project in Nebraska and is expected to conclude in 2017"
MADRID Nov 21 Spain's Treasury Secretary Marta Fernandez Curras said there was room in the state budget for a pension hike to take into account rising inflation this year.
Curras said pensions were considered, by definition, an open-ended budget item because of the effect of consumer prices.
She also said Spain was on track to meeting its budget targets.
* "PSC process is the clearest path to achieving route certainty for the project in Nebraska and is expected to conclude in 2017"
* Boeing says 4 new orders (Business Jet / VIP customer(s) for one 737 and Unidentified customer(s) for three 737s) for the week through Feb 14 Source text : (http://bit.ly/1CPj6cX) Further company coverage:
LONDON, Feb 16 Fidelity International, one of the biggest investors in British companies, has proposed making powerful remuneration committee heads more accountable to shareholders.