* Growth seen slowing to 2.5 pct in 2017 from 3.2 pct last year

* Rising interest rates, slowing job creation potential hurdles

* Brexit, international uncertainty cast shadow over economy

* Graphic on Spain's PMIs reut.rs/2jVL2w8)

MADRID, Feb 1 Spain's factories have had a buoyant start to the year suggesting economic recovery still has some momentum, but a spike in consumer prices, a slowdown in job creation and international uncertainties paint a less rosy picture ahead.

Activity in Spain's manufacturing sector grew at the fastest pace in over 18 months in January, with firms in the sector creating jobs at a rate not seen in nearly 20 years, Markit's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) survey showed on Wednesday.

The spurt followed data showing Spain trouncing most of its euro zone rivals with 2016 growth: national output expanded by 3.2 percent for the second year running, cementing a three-year turnaround from a devastating recession.

The government, however, expects growth to slow to 2.5 percent this year, though that will still outperform its euro zone peers France and Germany as easy borrowing terms and continued hiring sustain household spending.

Headwinds are multiplying at a time when some of the underlying imbalances - including a dysfunctional labour market that relies excessively on temporary, low-skilled jobs - have yet to be fixed.

Spain, the euro zone's fourth largest economy, imports most of its energy and is especially reliant on oil. With these prices on the rise and domestic electricity costs also soaring, family purse strings are likely to tighten. Inflation hit a four-year high in four years in January.

Inflationary pressures within the factory sector were also a concern within Markit's survey after input costs grew at their fastest pace in almost six years.

"Spain's economy is facing a day of reckoning," Angel Talavera, senior euro zone economist at Oxford Economics, said in a note on Wednesday. "A large part of Spain's cyclical recovery is explained by the decline in oil prices."

An unexpected surge in these costs would hit Spain harder than its neighbours, Talavera estimated, with growth slowing from an average 2.2 percent between 2017 and 2018 to 1.7 percent if oil prices averaged 75 euros a barrel over the period.

Under that scenario euro zone growth would only fall from 1.5 percent to 1.3 percent.

JOBLESS IN THE SPOTLIGHT

Spain faces other threats from overseas, including Britain's departure from the European Union, which according to the International Monetary Fund could lower gross domestic product by about 0.3 percentage points through to 2018.

The pace of job creation, meanwhile, has already started slowing, and Spain is under pressure to improve training programmes for the unemployed and tackle the excess of short-term contracts.

Slower jobs and higher inflation do not sit well together with growth.

Unemployment still stands at 18.6 percent, the second highest in the European Union after Greece, and even the most optimistic forecasts believe the rate is unlikely to fall below 12 percent before the end of the decade.

"The current cyclical recovery is the right time to get a high pay-off from structural reforms," the IMF said in a report this week, adding that these had tailed off in part due to a political paralysis in 2016, when bickering parties spent 10 months forming a government following inconclusive elections.

Previous reforms credited by economists with helping Spain's turnaround include a clean-up of bad loans in the banking sector, which had to be bailed out by Europe in 2012, and measures to ease hiring and firing and to lower wages.

Conservative Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy faces tougher time passing reforms now, however, after losing his majority in parliament.

That gives opposition parties the potential numbers to veto unpopular policies or even undo previous reforms such as the most recent labour market overhaul, though in practice the latter would require hard-to-reach cross-party agreements.

