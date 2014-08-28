BRIEF-Stephen Baksa reports 4.8 pct stake in Sito Mobile Ltd as of March 17 - SEC filing
* Stephen Baksa - reports 4.8 percent stake in Sito Mobile Ltd as of March 17 - SEC filing
MADRID Aug 28 Spain's Economy Secretary Fernando Jimenez Latorre said on Thursday that inflation could remain negative in the next two months, but consumer prices were expected to end the year in positive territory.
Inflation data for August showed EU-harmonised consumer prices down 0.5 percent year-on-year, the lowest figure in nearly five years.
However, Jimenez Latorre said recent negative inflation figures were "temporary", reflecting a fall in energy prices which he expected to recover by year-end.
"We are not in a situation that I would classify as deflation," he told reporters, noting that internal demand is rising. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski, Editing by Sarah White)
NEW YORK, March 17 Forty House Democrats, led by the party's top member of the House of Representatives Financial Services committee Maxine Waters, voiced opposition on Friday to a U.S. Labor Department proposal to delay the start of a controversial retirement regulation.
WASHINGTON, March 17 The first face-to-face meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel started awkwardly on Friday and ended even more oddly, with a quip by Trump about wiretapping that left the German leader visibly bewildered.