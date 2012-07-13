DIARY - Today in Washington - Feb 21
0830/1330: The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for February.
MADRID, July 13 The Spanish government will soon open a discussion with other political parties to review the country's pension system, Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said on Friday.
"We will send (to other parties) a law to guarantee the sustainability of the pension system," Saenz de Santamaria said at a news conference after the weekly cabinet meeting.
She also said the government had approved a program of structural reforms for the second half of the year, including a reform of local administration and governments, a reform of the energy sector as well as laws to liberalise the rail, road and air transport sectors.
The measures are part of a new 65-billion-euro austerity package announced on Wednesday by Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy. (Reporting by the Madrid bureau, Writing by Julien Toyer, Editing by Clare Kane)
MEXICO CITY, Feb 20 Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto has asked outgoing central bank chief Agustin Carstens to stay at his post until November, according to a spokesman at the president's office.
SAO PAULO, Feb 20 Heavy machines maker General Electric Co agreed to supply 82 turbines to Brazil's CER (Companhia de Energias Renováveis), which is building a wind power complex in the country, GE's Latin America head for wind power, Jean-Claude Robert, told Reuters on Monday. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Sandra Maler)