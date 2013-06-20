MADRID, June 20 Spain is on the right track to grow and create jobs provided the government maintains its current reform drive, the country's central bank governor said on Thursday.

"In Spain we've made significant progress in correcting the imbalances that weighed on our capacity to grow and I believe we are on the right track to return to growth and create jobs," Luis Maria Linde said in a speech to the economic committee at Parliament.

"To reach (this goal) it will be fundamental not to abandon the reform policies aimed at boosting the flexibility of our economy and boosting competitiveness," he added.