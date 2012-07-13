* Spain creates 18-billion-euro fund for regions
* Government adopts new 2012 reform agenda
* Pension reforms to be discussed soon
* Street protests held; public workers plan September strike
(Adds late night protests)
By Andrés González and Feliciano Tisera
MADRID, July 13 Spain created an emergency fund
to protect regional governments from defaulting and warned that
pensions will be overhauled as protesters rallied on Friday
against deep spending cuts needed to dodge an international
bailout.
After a weekly cabinet meeting, the government gave details
of the 65-billion-euro ($80 billion) austerity package Prime
Minister Mariano Rajoy announced on Wednesday.
Spain -- which enjoyed 30 years of almost uninterrupted
economic growth until 2007 -- is on the front line of the
2-1/2-year euro zone debt crisis, weighed down by crippled
banks, indebted regions and a deep economic downturn.
Ministers approved a reform of city and regional
governments, wage cuts for public workers and cuts in
unemployment benefits. The government confirmed it would enforce
reforms this month of the energy sector, and rail, road and air
transport.
Workers blocked streets and railways in Madrid, protesting
against cuts which they said hurt ordinary people more than the
bankers and politicians blamed for the country's economic
crisis. Unions called for a September strike.
In the evening, around 2,000 people gathered in central
Madrid, chanting and jeering. Police fired rubber bullets to
disperse the crowds, injuring two, emergency services said. Six
people were arrested, police said.
Civil servants gathered outside the presidential palace,
booing the ministers' convoy of cars as Rajoy's cabinet convened
under pressure from euro zone leaders and financial markets to
approve the new budget plan.
"Spaniards are living today one of the most difficult and
traumatic moments of our history," Deputy Prime Minister Soraya
Saenz de Santamaria told a news conference after the meeting.
Spain's borrowing costs have soared in recent months and
many investors believe that after seeking up to 100 billion
euros for its banks, the government could soon follow Greece,
Ireland and Portugal in seeking a state bailout.
PENSIONS REFORM
As expected, the government approved on Friday a new
mechanism to help Spain's 17 autonomous regions - now shut out
of international financial markets - to fund themselves and
repay their debts.
The instrument, which will have a maximum capacity of 18
billion euros, will be funded through a 6-billion-euro loan from
the state lottery and by the Treasury.
The regions will however retain full responsibility to repay
any loan they obtain from the fund and they will have to meet
conditions including more work on cutting their public deficits.
Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said the Treasury, whose
credit rating is already on the verge of junk territory and
could be affected by this new burden, would not change its debt
issuance calendar.
Among other expected measures, the government said
increases in value-added tax (VAT) rates would take effect on
Sept. 1, after the end of the tourism season.
The general VAT rate will be raised to 21 percent from 18
percent and the reduced rate for the leisure industry to 10 per
cent from 8 percent.
Tax breaks on properties will be eliminated.
Saenz de Santamaria said the government would discuss a bill
to overhaul the pension system with other political parties.
Such a reform - which would break one of the last campaign
pledges Rajoy has so far managed to keep - is a longstanding
demand of the International Monetary Fund and European
Commission.
Rajoy said on Wednesday the discussion would be based on
recommendations from the European Union to establish a stronger
link between the pension schemes and life expectancy.
Analysts believe this latest austerity package, although it
may have won Spain time with markets and praise from Europe,
could deepen the country's economic woes rather than solve them.
Spain's government has few cards left to play to avoid a
state bailout, analysts say. Falling revenues will make it hard
to control spiralling debt and meet deficit targets, even after
they were eased this week.
($1 = 0.8167 euros)
(Additional reporting by Sonya Dowsett; Writing by Julien
Toyer; Editing by Fiona Ortiz/Ruth Pitchford)