MADRID Jan 29 Spain retail sales fell 1.0 percent year-on-year on a calendar-adjusted basis in December, National Statistics Institute (INE) reported on Wednesday, the fastest decline in four months and after a revised rise of 1.8 percent in November.

Retail sales had been falling every month for three years until September, when they rose due to residual effects from the impact of a rise in value-added tax (VAT) in September 2012 and tentative signs of a recovering economy. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer)