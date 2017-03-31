(Corrects to say first fall in 29, not 30, months in second graph)

MADRID, March 31 Spanish seasonally-adjusted retail sales remained unchanged from a year earlier in February after a revised 0.1 percent drop in sales a month earlier, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Friday.

The January figure was revised from a previous reported growth of 0.1 percent and marked the first time retail sales shrank after 29 straight months of expansion. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)