MADRID, March 31 Spanish retail sales rose 3.9 percent year-on-year in February, faster than the annual rate recorded a month earlier, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Thursday, as consumers appeared to shrug off a political deadlock.

Spain has now notched up 19 straight months of growth in retail sales as the economy rebounded from recession and a jobs recovery started to take hold. Retail sales rose 3.3 percent in January on a seasonally-adjusted basis.

Political parties have struggled to form a new government since an inconclusive election on Dec. 20. The stalemate has yet to derail the economic turnaround, though businesses and analysts warn it could begin to drag on output more markedly if it continues.

Retail sales were up 7.4 percent year-on-year in February on a non-adjusted basis, up from 1.9 percent a month earlier, and the highest ever recorded since the series began in 2000. (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Paul Day)