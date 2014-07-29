MADRID, July 29 Spanish retail sales rose 0.2 percent year-on-year on a calendar-adjusted basis in June, the National Statistics Institute (INE) reported on Tuesday, down from a 0.5 percent increase a month earlier.

Sales have mostly fallen for more than three years amid sky-high unemployment, stagnated wages and tax hikes, but have now posted three consecutive months of growth. (Reporting By Paul Day; editing by Sarah Morris)