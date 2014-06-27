MADRID, June 27 Spanish retail sales rose 0.5 percent year-on-year on a calendar-adjusted basis in May, National Statistics Institute (INE) reported on Friday, down from a 0.7 percent increase a month earlier.

Sales have mostly fallen for more than three years on weak consumer spending weakened in the midst of a prolonged recession, although they turned positive in September and November last year and have been in positive territory in three months so far this year. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer)