UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MADRID Aug 29 Spanish retail sales fell 0.5 percent year-on-year on a calendar-adjusted basis in July, according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) on Friday, after a 0.2 percent increase in June.
The fall broke three consecutive months of growth, following a three-year period when retail sales mostly fell as unemployment rocketed.
Retail sales had been expected to rise 0.1 percent year-on-year in July, according to a Reuters poll.
(Reporting by Sarah White, editing by John Stonestreet)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources