UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MADRID Nov 28 Spanish retail sales rose 1.0 percent year-on-year on a calendar-adjusted basis in October, the biggest increase in 12 months after September's figure was revised downwards, according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) on Friday.
That follows a revised 0.8 percent increase in retail sales in September versus a rise of 1.1 percent. Retail sales have grown six out of the past seven months after a three-year period when they mostly fell during a long-running economic downturn. (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Elisabeth O'Leary)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources