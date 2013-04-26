Two dead in domestic stabbing incident in English city
LONDON, March 8 Two people have died following a domestic stabbing incident in the central English city of Wolverhampton on Wednesday, police said.
MADRID, April 26 The Spanish government is considering hiring an international body to carry out a review of its flagship labour reform, a government official said on Friday.
The government had said the 2012 labour reform would bring down high joblessness, but unemployment figures for the first quarter of 2013, published on Thursday, revealed a fresh record high of 27.2 percent.
LONDON, March 8 Two people have died following a domestic stabbing incident in the central English city of Wolverhampton on Wednesday, police said.
* Currently has approximately 335 mw of projects that are under construction and plans to construct over 550 mw in 2017.
* Capital Senior Living Corporation appoints Paul J. Isaac and Ross B. Levin as new independent directors