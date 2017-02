MADRID, July 13 Spain's main unions have called on public workers to strike in September against a fresh round of austerity measures, including wage cuts and reduced benefits, spokespeople from two unions said.

"We called a strike for September. The date will be decided later on," one union spokesman said. (Reporting By Feliciano Tisera and Andres Gonzalez; Writing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Julien Toyer)