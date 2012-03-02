BRUSSELS, March 2 Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Friday he will stick to the deficit target agreed with the European Union for 2013, 3 percent of gross domestic product.

Speaking at a news conference in Brussels he set a 5.8 percent of GDP target for 2012, a softer objective than the 4.4 percent goal agreed with the EU for this year. (Reporting by Julien Toyer and Nigel Davies; Writing by Fiona Ortiz)