MADRID, July 12 Spain's plans to tax the energy
sector more, part of additional government efforts to slash its
deficit announced on Wednesday, are expected to raise 6.8
billion euros ($8.3 billion) a year, S pa nish daily El Pais
reported on Thursday.
The measure is part of a swathe of new spending cuts and tax
hikes announced by Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on
Wednesday to slash 65 billion euros from the public deficit.
The government also said on Thursday it expects to save 6.3
billion euros a year from cuts to the public sector, including
reducing the number of days off for public employees and getting
rid of Christmas bonuses.
El Pais, citing a draft document from the industry ministry,
said that the production of nuclear, hydroelectric and
thermoelectric energy would be charged 4 percent, or 2 euros per
MegaWatts billed to consumers.
Some other forms of energy would be charged at higher rates,
including wind energy at 11 percent to raise 440 million euros
and photovoltaic energy at 19 percent to generate 550 million
euros.
On top of this first tax, nuclear and hydroelectric plants
would pay an additional tax of 10 euros per megawatt and 15
euros per megawatt respectively, while hydrocarbons would face
an additional surcharge of 4 cents a cubic metre, which is
expected to raise 1.2 billion euros.
Spain will also make cuts to the sector, including slashing
50 million euros for energy transportation and 100 million euros
for services outside the mainland, the report said.
Energy providers in Spain have consistently charged
customers less for their services than the cost of producing
energy, resulting in a 24 billion euro deficit in the industry
that has been absorbed by the government.
Soria said the deficit could increase by a further 6.5
billion euros this year if no action was taken, meaning the new
tax should cover it fully.
Rajoy, when he announced the new tax on Wednesday said that
consumers would also have to shoulder part of the burden.
