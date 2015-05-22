(Repeats May 21 story, text unchanged)
By Sarah White
BARCELONA, Spain, May 21 In the windows along
Barcelona's leafy avenues, some of the red blue and gold
independence flags flying for the past two years have lately
begun to lose their colours.
Like a banner hanging too long in the sun, Catalonia's drive
to break away from Spain - which drew mass demonstrations last
year culminating in an overwhelming but non-binding vote in
favour of secession - is showing signs of fading.
A hotly-contested vote to elect the city council of the
regional capital on Sunday may hasten the decline of a movement
that only months ago seemed to have relentless momentum.
Polls show the election could end up in a defeat for parties
favouring a Catalan split. That would spell a major setback for
their campaign ahead of region-wide polls in September touted by
local leaders as a proxy vote on independence.
And in a fragmenting political environment, even if the
pro-independence Convergencia I Unio manages to keep control of
the mayor's office, it is likely to have to share power with
other groups not always on the same page when it comes to
strategy.
Hurt by corruption scandals, the secessionist party is a far
cry from its former self, and its campaign for independence has
lost some of its grip on the imagination.
"The whole topic has died down a bit," said Joan Miquel
Argudo, 44, dishing out olives to customers at his delicatessen
stall in the Sant Antoni Market, an iconic modernist building
just a short walk from the seaside.
"A year ago it was a big issue and there were big
demonstrations, but the corruption scandals around the CiU have
damaged them a lot," he said.
A cosmopolitan coastal gateway, Spain's second city is also
the standard-bearer for Catalonia's industrial tradition and
distinct culture, and a symbol for those who want secession.
"It is critical that the capital of Catalonia remains
aligned with the (independence) process," Barcelona's deputy
mayor Joaquim Forn, whose secessionist boss, the CiU's Xavier
Trias, is running for re-election, said in an interview.
"People are projecting on the political parties something
that goes beyond the municipal scope... The process would lose a
big argument," Forn said.
Catalonia's long-simmering independence drive, which
swelled during a deep recession in Spain, reached a peak last
November with the symbolic referendum, staged in defiance of the
central government which secured a court ruling that blocked a
more formal vote.
Most Catalans still want a say on their sovereignty, but a
recent poll showed a majority would vote to stay in Spain.
Other issues have dominated the local campaign, like a
perceived influx of unruly tourists, with politicians pledging
to limit hotel licences or fund improvements in affected
neighbourhoods, including double-glazing residents' windows.
UNITED?
The secession camp faces a new challenge to stay united in
an era of political fragmentation fuelled by the rise of new
political parties nationwide.
A closely-watched poll showed earlier this month that as
many as seven political groups could win seats in the Barcelona
city council, potentially making it ungovernable.
While centre-right CiU's Trias tops some polls, and he could
form pacts with leftist pro-separatist parties, the survey
pointed to a win for platform Barcelona en Comu (Barcelona in
Common), which includes a strand of newcomer leftist party
Podemos ("We Can").
The new group, led by Ada Colau, a prominent activist
against home evictions, has steered clear of a definitive stand
on independence, focusing instead on the rising social
inequality troubling many of Barcelona's 1.6 million residents.
Diego Muro, a political scientist at the Barcelona Institute
of International Studies says Colau's breakthrough in the city
is a sign the debate in Catalonia could shift away from the
issue of independence.
"The municipal elections are a sort of laboratory for what
could happen at a regional level, and whether new parties manage
to change the talking points," Muro said.
Some separatists argue that election results across
Catalonia's close to 1,000 other municipalities may be a better
gauge of support for the movement, which they say is just
catching its breath before a summer of rallies and campaigns.
These will be aimed at drumming up support before the
September vote, which could trigger a "roadmap" towards
secession promised by pro-breakaway parties.
"I don't know anyone who considered themselves to be
pro-independence and who has ceased to be so," said Ricard Gene,
a lawyer and until recently one of the leaders of the Assemblea
Nacional Catalana (ANC), a secessionist citizens' group.
