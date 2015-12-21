* Podemos wants referendum on secession but opposes split
* Anti-independence parties well ahead separatists
* Separatists to decide next week on joint government
* If they fail to agree new elections held by March
By Sonya Dowsett
MADRID, Dec 20 Left-wing newcomer Podemos, which
opposes a split of Catalonia from Spain, topped polls in the
northeastern region in Sunday's Spanish general election,
dealing a blow to Catalan separatists already struggling with
divisions in their movement.
Podemos, the only national party to back a Catalan
referendum on independence from Spain although it has said it
would recommend voting against secession, won 12 parliamentary
seats in the wealthy region of 7 million.
Altogether, parties opposing a Catalan split from Spain,
including the Socialists, Ciudadanos and the People's Party
(PP), garnered 30 seats.
That compared with the 17 seats won by the pro-independence
camp - nine for leftist party Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya
and eight for centre-right Democracia I Llibertat, the party of
acting regional government head Artur Mas.
Podemos' strong showing in Catalonia echoed its robust
results across the country where it surged to register third in
number of parliamentary seats, beating fellow newcomer
Ciudadanos into fourth place.
Catalans hope a new coalition government in Madrid will
soften the hardline stance of the centre-right PP administration
towards the region, leading to greater autonomy if falling short
of full-blown independence.
But it is still unclear whether that outcome would be an
incentive for Catalan separatists to park their divisions and
take advantage of the lack of a strong government in Madrid to
push their cause.
They could also choose to seek a renewed dialogue with the
central government and capitalise on the fact that their
combined 17 seats will likely be needed to secure a majority in
an investiture vote in Madrid.
"The message in Catalonia is that the pro-independence
parties have won less votes than in September's elections," said
Lorenzo Navarrete, a professor of sociology at Madrid's
Complutense University.
"The situation of Catalonia is bad for the nationalists
because the vote is split and it's not possible to move towards
independence if there is no majority of the people," he added.
The separatist movement has become more muddled since the
fervour at the height of the economic crisis in 2012 when
frustration over taxes, unemployment and recession drove more
than one million people onto the streets of Barcelona to clamour
for independence.
Pro-independence parties in Catalonia voted through a
controversial resolution last month calling for secession from
Spain and declaring judicial decisions made at a state level not
applicable in the region. But they have also failed to agree on
a joint regional government.
Fringe left-wing party CUP, which did not present at a
national level, is due to announce later this month whether it
backs Mas, who has led the region since 2010.
If the extreme left party, which rejects Catalan membership
of NATO and the European Union, opts to support centre-right
Mas, the region can form a government. If not, fresh regional
elections would have to be held by March.
(Additional reporting by Inmaculada Sanz; Editing by Julien
Toyer and Mary Milliken)