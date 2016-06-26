MADRID, June 26 Spain's newcomer liberal party,
Ciudadanos, is ready to immediately open talks with the People's
Party (PP) of caretaker Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to form a
government after Sunday's general election, Ciudadanos leader
Albert Rivera said.
The PP won the election with 137 seats while Ciudadanos
obtained 32 seats. A tie-up of the two would still be seven
seats short of a majority, although they could potentially
attract a further six seats from regional parties from the
Basque Country and the Canary Islands.
