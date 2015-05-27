* Left party control of big cities casts doubt on contracts
MADRID, May 27 For more than a century, services
group FCC has run the sewerage system in Barcelona,
northeast Spain. Now the victory of a radical left party in town
hall elections last Sunday is casting doubt over the contract.
The concession, renewed in January and worth 104 million
euros ($113 million) over seven years, is one of many FCC and
rivals ACS and OHL hold in Spain's three main
cities Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia -- all of which will have
anti-austerity mayors keen on reassessing contracts.
From waste collection to water supplies and parks
management, FCC alone has contracts worth a combined 250 million
euros in the three cities, or about 4 percent of group revenues.
The incoming mayors have all said they want to return
services to public hands or, at least, renegotiate contracts to
cut their price or increase quality.
While the concessions businesses at ACS and OHL are smaller,
they are also involved in several major infrastructure and
construction projects that were fiercely opposed by the new
local rulers and are likely to be put under review.
Investors have taken note.
Shares in FCC, OHL and ACS have dropped 7 percent, 6 percent
and 4 percent respectively so far this week, underperforming
Spain's blue-chip index Ibex, which is down 0.6 percent.
OHL Chairman Juan Miguel Villar Mir said on Wednesday the
private-sector had a vital role to play in providing services.
"Spain still has a big public deficit and high debts and
needs to stick to austerity and reduce public administration,"
he said.
"Some have talked about expropriations and measures that go
against what the Spanish economy needs. It would have a grave
impact," he added.
FCC declined to comment, while ACS was not immediately
available.
Analysts expect the companies' shares to remain under
pressure until there is greater clarity. Brokers estimate the
potential hit to FCC shares could be anything between 3 percent
and 35 percent.
Yet, senior sources at the firms and some industry watchers
say the impact may not be as large as initially feared.
"New criteria of increased transparency and regulation may
come into force but at the end of the day the rules will apply
to all and no company will file for a concession at a loss,"
said an executive on condition of anonymity.
The executive added that taking services back into public
hands would require a lot of money and would not be easy from a
human resources point of view.
Beka Finance analysts, who have a stable rating on FCC
shares, agree the risks are likely to be limited.
FCC, for instance, would be entitled to compensations if its
contracts were cancelled, while the cost of break fees written
into existing contracts could deter the new authorities from
moving in that direction, they said in a note.
"In activities like waste management we believe that no
change will take place," they added.
($1 = 0.9226 euros)
