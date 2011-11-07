* Socialist Rubalcaba presses rival to detail cuts
* Centre-right candidate Rajoy expected to win election
* No other debates scheduled
By Sarah Morris
Nov 7 Spain's Socialist candidate for prime
minister, lagging badly in polls, tried to paint his
conservative rival as a threat to the welfare state in a
televised debate on Monday that was not expected to save the
Socialists from a Nov. 20 election rout.
Spain's sky-high unemployment rate and the euro zone crisis
dominated the only scheduled debate between centre-right
People's Party leader Mariano Rajoy, expected to win the
election by a wide margin, and Socialist Alfredo Perez
Rubalcaba.
The PP's lead is so large, 17 percentage points
according to two polls, that Rubalcaba's only hope in the debate
was to generate fear over Rajoy's economic plans to try to keep
him from getting a likely absolute majority in Parliament.
"If you tell people the plans you have in your head, not
even your own party members will vote for you," said Rubalcaba,
attacking Rajoy for not giving voters enough detail on plans to
drastically cut spending.
Rajoy is widely expected to implement deep austerity
measures if he wins the election, to cut Spain's public deficit
as the euro zone crisis threatens to drag the country into
needing a financial rescue like Greece, Portugal and Ireland.
In the debate, Rajoy pledged not to freeze pensions but
Rubalcaba failed to draw him on where he would make cuts.
LITTLE IMPACT SEEN
"The impact of the debate is going to be rather low... We
didn't see much new," said Ismael Crespo, head of the department
of political communications at the Ortega Maranon Foundation.
"Rubalcaba tried to put in doubt the PP programme... to show
it was a hidden programme... while Rajoy tried to show that
Rubalcaba is part of the administration that has put Spain in
the crisis."
Rubalcaba, who stepped down as interior minister
to lead the Socialists in the campaign, said if he won the
election he would be cautious about spending cuts and find ways
to stimulate the stagnant economy by taxing the rich.
"Why didn't you do it earlier... your tax on the rich?"
countered Rajoy, also a former interior minister.
Rubalcaba has struggled to differentiate himself from
unpopular Socialist Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero,
after working in his government for seven years.
"There are five million Spaniards who want to work and
can't," Rajoy repeated several times in the debate, attacking
the Socialists for mishandling the economic crisis.
One in five workers in Spain is jobless, the highest
unemployment rate in the European Union.
The face-to-face did not include candidates from smaller
parties, such as United Left, and the format, without questions
from moderator Manuel Campo Vidal, a well-known journalist, left
little room for surprises.
Rajoy, who lost two previous general elections against
Zapatero, is generally considered an uncharismatic politician
and his restrained campaign has benefited from the Socialists'
mistakes.
Commentators criticised Rajoy for reading from his notes
during the debate in which each of the two candidates were given
blocks of time to speak and answer each other.
"A politician should be able to speak for three
minutes without looking at his papers," said Julian Santamaria,
professor in political sciences at the Complutense University in
Madrid.
Rubalcaba repeatedly asked Rajoy to clarify aspects of the
PP manifesto, including whether he would drop his opposition to
Spain's gay marriage law.
During the first stage of the debate, he put Rajoy under
pressure and Rajoy seemed to stumble, almost starting to call
Rubalcaba by his predecessor's name.
(Additional reporting by Iciar Reinlein; Editing by Fiona
Ortiz)