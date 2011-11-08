* People's Party (PP) Mariano Rajoy wins by narrow margin say polls

* Socialist Rubalcaba paints rival as threat to welfare state

* Centre-right candidate Rajoy expected to win election

* No other debates scheduled (Releads with polls)

By Sarah Morris

MADRID, Nov 8 Spain's centre-right opposition leader Mariano Rajoy won an evening televised debate, polls showed on Tuesday, bolstering his People's Party's runaway lead before a Nov. 20 election.

A 21.5 percent unemployment rate and the euro zone crisis dominated the only scheduled debate between Rajoy and the Socialist candidate for prime minister, Alfredo Perez Rubalcaba, who painted his rival as a threat to the welfare state.

Just over half of participants in a poll published in El Mundo newspaper thought Rajoy had won Monday's debate, while 46 percent of people put Rajoy as the winner in a poll for El Pais compared with 41 percent for Rubalcaba.

Rajoy attacked the Socialists' handling of the economy, which some analysts expect to enter recession next year, but failed to make clear how he would reduce unemployment and cut Spain's deficit.

A cartoon published in El Mundo newspaper illustrated how the euro zone crisis which toppled the Greek government and is threatening to engulf Italy will dominate the new prime minister's agenda.

"After seeing the debate, who do you think will guide Spanish politics in the next few years?" says a man to his wife. "Angela Merkel," she replies, referring to the German chancellor.

The PP's lead is so large, 17 percentage points according to two polls, that Rubalcaba's only hope in the debate was to generate fear over Rajoy's economic plans to try to keep him from getting a likely absolute majority in parliament.

"If you tell people the plans you have in your head, not even your own party members will vote for you," said Rubalcaba, attacking Rajoy for not giving voters enough detail on how he intends to cut spending.

Rajoy is expected to implement austerity measures if he wins the parliamentary election to try to cut Spain's public deficit and avoid a financial rescue like Greece, Portugal and Ireland.

In the debate, watched by over 12 million people, Rajoy pledged not to freeze pensions but Rubalcaba failed to make him say where he would make cuts.

TAX THE RICH

"The impact of the debate is going to be rather low ... We didn't see much new," said Ismael Crespo, head of the department of political communications at the Ortega Maranon Foundation.

Rubalcaba, who stepped down as interior minister to lead the Socialists in the campaign, said if he won the election he would be cautious about spending cuts and find ways to stimulate the stagnant economy by taxing the rich.

Rubalcaba has struggled to differentiate himself from unpopular Socialist Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero, after working in his government for seven years.

"There are five million Spaniards who want to work and can't," Rajoy repeated several times in the debate, attacking the Socialists for mishandling the economic crisis.

One in five workers in Spain is jobless, the highest unemployment rate in the European Union.

The face-to-face did not include candidates from smaller parties, such as United Left, and the format, without questions from moderator Manuel Campo Vidal, a well-known journalist, left little room for surprise.

Rajoy, who lost two previous general elections against Zapatero, is generally considered uncharismatic and his low-key campaign has gained from the Socialists' mistakes.

Some commentators criticised Rajoy for reading from his notes during the debate in which each of the two candidates were given blocks of time to speak and answer each other.

"A politician should be able to speak for three minutes without looking at his papers," said Julian Santamaria, professor in political sciences at the Complutense University in Madrid. (Additional reporting by Iciar Reinlein and Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Fiona Ortiz and Elizabeth Piper)