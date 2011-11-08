* People's Party (PP) Mariano Rajoy wins by narrow margin
* Socialist Rubalcaba paints rival as threat to welfare
* Centre-right candidate Rajoy expected to win election
* No other debates scheduled
By Sarah Morris
MADRID, Nov 8 Spain's centre-right opposition
leader Mariano Rajoy won an evening televised debate, polls
showed on Tuesday, bolstering his People's Party's runaway lead
before a Nov. 20 election.
A 21.5 percent unemployment rate and the euro zone crisis
dominated the only scheduled debate between Rajoy and the
Socialist candidate for prime minister, Alfredo Perez Rubalcaba,
who painted his rival as a threat to the welfare state.
Just over half of participants in a poll published in El
Mundo newspaper thought Rajoy had won Monday's debate, while 46
percent of people put Rajoy as the winner in a poll for El Pais
compared with 41 percent for Rubalcaba.
Rajoy attacked the Socialists' handling of the economy,
which some analysts expect to enter recession next year, but
failed to make clear how he would reduce unemployment and cut
Spain's deficit.
A cartoon published in El Mundo newspaper illustrated how
the euro zone crisis which toppled the Greek government and is
threatening to engulf Italy will dominate the new prime
minister's agenda.
"After seeing the debate, who do you think will guide
Spanish politics in the next few years?" says a man to his wife.
"Angela Merkel," she replies, referring to the German
chancellor.
The PP's lead is so large, 17 percentage points
according to two polls, that Rubalcaba's only hope in the debate
was to generate fear over Rajoy's economic plans to try to keep
him from getting a likely absolute majority in parliament.
"If you tell people the plans you have in your head, not
even your own party members will vote for you," said Rubalcaba,
attacking Rajoy for not giving voters enough detail on how he
intends to cut spending.
Rajoy is expected to implement austerity measures if he wins
the parliamentary election to try to cut Spain's public deficit
and avoid a financial rescue like Greece, Portugal and Ireland.
In the debate, watched by over 12 million people, Rajoy
pledged not to freeze pensions but Rubalcaba failed to make him
say where he would make cuts.
TAX THE RICH
"The impact of the debate is going to be rather low ... We
didn't see much new," said Ismael Crespo, head of the department
of political communications at the Ortega Maranon Foundation.
Rubalcaba, who stepped down as interior minister to lead the
Socialists in the campaign, said if he won the election he would
be cautious about spending cuts and find ways to stimulate the
stagnant economy by taxing the rich.
Rubalcaba has struggled to differentiate himself from
unpopular Socialist Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero,
after working in his government for seven years.
"There are five million Spaniards who want to work and
can't," Rajoy repeated several times in the debate, attacking
the Socialists for mishandling the economic crisis.
One in five workers in Spain is jobless, the highest
unemployment rate in the European Union.
The face-to-face did not include candidates from smaller
parties, such as United Left, and the format, without questions
from moderator Manuel Campo Vidal, a well-known journalist, left
little room for surprise.
Rajoy, who lost two previous general elections against
Zapatero, is generally considered uncharismatic and his low-key
campaign has gained from the Socialists' mistakes.
Some commentators criticised Rajoy for reading from his
notes during the debate in which each of the two candidates were
given blocks of time to speak and answer each other.
"A politician should be able to speak for three
minutes without looking at his papers," said Julian Santamaria,
professor in political sciences at the Complutense University in
Madrid.
