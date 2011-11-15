* Spain's nuclear-friendly centre-right likely election
winner
* Renewables subsidies could be reduced or axed
* New government seen trying to boost interconnection with
France
By Jonathan Gleave
MADRID, Nov 15 Spain's likely new
centre-right government plans a major overhaul of the energy
sector, possibly axing subsidies for wind and solar power as the
euro zone debt crisis makes funding very costly.
The centre-right People's Party is expected to win a Nov. 20
election by a wide margin and gain control of the lower house.
Party leader Mariano Rajoy has repeatedly signalled he will
reform the energy sector, without giving details.
Spain's huge rollout of renewable energy made it a world
leader in the sector and reduced its dependence on imported
fuel, but the result is debt-laden utilities and consumers
facing crippling rate hikes to pay for power stations they are
hardly using.
"We can't afford high-cost energy and the government can't
continue to bet on extremely expensive sources of energy for
Spanish households," said Jaime Legaz, head of the People's
Party's FAES think tank.
Chopping subsidies for new renewable power plants would stop
the debt mountain growing and allow consumer energy prices to
rise gradually instead of suddenly, smoothing the adjustment to
paying true costs for electricity.
Lower renewable subsidies would also free up cash for
utilities to invest in the PP's pet project to boost power
connections with the rest of Europe, which would help reduce
over-capacity in the energy sector and stimulate investment.
Big power groups have recently stepped up pressure on the
incoming government to tackle a deficit of over 20 billion euros
they accumulated by selling power at regulated tariffs too low
to cover costs for 10 years.
Unlike Germany, which passed the cost of renewable directly
onto the consumer, Spain deferred them by obliging utilities to
hold these costs on their balance sheets as a state-backed debt
known as the "tariff deficit", promising the consumer would
repay this debt through gradual increases in electricity bills.
The Socialist government, expected to lose badly in the
election after seven years in power, reached a deal with
utilities companies last year to eliminate the tariff deficit.
Under the deal the government has gradually been selling
billions of euros in state-backed bonds, but the euro zone debt
crisis has pushed up Spain's cost of borrowing, making the bonds
costly to issue.
"At the end of the day a lasting solution to the power
tariff deficit can only come from unpopular measures like making
consumers pay more or cutting industry revenues," said Alvaro
Navarro of Intermoney brokerage in Madrid.
"You could also merge it with the public deficit, but given
Spain's deficit cutting targets and the eurozone debt crisis
this looks extremely difficult."
SUN AND WIND
A PP government is expected to target subsidies for energy
sources which have contributed relatively little to generation
capacity considering their cost to consumers, such as solar
photovoltaic (PV) panels and concentrated solar power (CSP),
which uses mirrors to generate thermal energy.
But even the more cost-effective wind energy could get hit.
A new government would inherit a deadlock between the
current government and the wind power industry over subsidies
for new plants after 2012, after the sector rejected the
government's final offer as insufficient.
Although Spain's big three utility companies - Iberdrola,
Gas Natural and Endesa -- have cashed in
heavily from the renewable boom, they are not too worried about
the end of subsidies for future capacity as long as existing
ones remain untouched.
Wind-power generator Iberdrola's chairman Ignacio
Sanchez Galan recently slammed the current subsidies policies.
"We made irrational decisions with solar PV power, let's not
repeat it with solar thermal power," he said at a company event.
Utilities invested little in Spain's PV boom, which was
taken up by small companies. A leading player in CSP is Spanish
mid-cap firm Abengoa, which defends government support
for renewable, saying it promotes jobs and technology.
Wind turbine manufacturer Gamesa could cope with a
capacity freeze as it has offset a huge slowdown in new wind
farms in Spain with sales elsewhere, although its factories in
Spain could face closure if wind subsidies were withdrawn.
Smaller manufacturers and the wind and solar farm developers
which rely on them will also be hit, endangering jobs in a
renewables sector which employs over 100,000 workers in a
country with nearly a fifth of its workforce on the dole.
One power industry demand specifically addressed in the PP's
policy manifesto is to promote smart power grids and meters to
match demand with quick-changing supplies of renewable energy.
The manifesto says nuclear plants shall be allowed to run
for as long as the CSN regulator deems they are safe to do so,
and Rajoy, the PP leader, has long said he would reverse the
Socialists' decision to close the ageing Garona plant by 2013.
Analysts do not rule out a windfall tax on cheap nuclear
power, which could ease some of the tariff debt consumers owe
utilities and the power tariff hikes this is likely to cause, in
exchange for an extension of the life of power plants.
"A tax on nuclear plants could be considered in order to
reduce the system costs," Espirito Santo Investment said in a
note.
The PP manifesto calls for lobbying the European Union to
increase Spain's slender power connections with the rest of the
continent and continue present government policy to make the
country a conduit for North African gas entering Europe.
Plans to expand cross-border connections with France until
they can carry the equivalent of one-third of Spain's gas demand
by 2014, have been delayed by French energy planners.
(Additional reporting by Martin Roberts and Judy MacInnes;
Editing by Fiona Ortiz)