MADRID Dec 20 The conservative People's Party (PP) of Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy won Spain's general election on Sunday, exit polls showed, although it fell short of an absolute majority and will have to rely on other parties if it is to govern for another four-year term.

The PP is seen winning between 114 and 124 seats in the 350-strong parliament, 52 to 62 seats short of the 176 seats needed for an absolute majority.

The opposition Socialists are seen coming second with 79 to 85 seats while newcomer parties anti-austerity Podemos and liberal Ciudadanos would come third and fourth respectively.

Podemos would garner between 70 and 80 seats and Ciudadanos would win between 46 and 50 seats, the exit polls showed. (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom, writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)