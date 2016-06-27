MADRID, June 27 Spain's Socialists, which came
second in an election on Sunday after the conservative People's
Party (PP), will not back acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's
re-election, spokesman Antonio Hernando said on Monday.
"We won't support Rajoy for the investiture nor will we
abstain," Hernando said.
The Socialists could enable the forming of a PP minority
government by abstaining in a vote of confidence in parliament
to invest Rajoy as prime minister.
The PP emerged as the only major party to gain ground from
inconclusive elections held last December, as voters flocked
back to traditional parties and abandoned newcomers.
Separately, leader of the liberal Ciudadanos party Albert
Rivera also said on Monday he would not back a government led by
Rajoy.
(Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Sarah White)