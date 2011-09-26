* Election campaign to launch on Nov. 4
By Tracy Rucinski
MADRID, Sept 26 Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis
Rodriguez Zapatero dissolved parliament on Monday, but pledged
more measures to tackle Spain's economic crisis before a
November election that is expected to hand power to the
conservative opposition.
Zapatero has called elections for Nov. 20, four months
earlier than originally planned, in the hope that faint signs of
an economic recovery could offset unpopularity after years of
deep austerity measures in a country where one in five is
unemployed.
However, since August, the worsening euro zone crisis has
forced the government to push through even more reforms as it
tries to avoid a bailout like in Greece, Portugal and Ireland.
"We'll continue to adopt measures if necessary," Zapatero
told reporters after a cabinet meeting, given continued
uncertainty in Greece, which remains in talks to avoid default.
Even though the Spanish parliament is officially dissolved,
a permanent legislative committee can approve emergency measures
in the event the euro zone crisis takes a turn for the worse.
Before local elections in May, tens of thousands
of demonstrators, known as "los indignados" (the indignant),
took to streets across Spain in peaceful protests against the
mainstream politicians they blame for the country's prolonged
economic woes.
Zapatero has been criticized for reacting too late to
Spain's economic turmoil after a burst property bubble, and
polls show the conservative People's Party (PP), led by Mariano
Rajoy, likely to defeat the Socialists with an absolute majority
in November.
The Gesop opinion poll for Catalonian daily El Periodico
showed on Monday a total of 46 percent of voters intend to
choose the PP. It also showed the Socialists, led into the
elections by former Interior Minister Alfredo Perez Rubalcaba,
obtaining 31.4 percent of votes.
The election campaign will officially start on Nov. 4.
"Zapatero is likely to try to maintain the low profile he's
adopted from here on out," said Carlos Barrera, who teaches
politics at Navarre University.
Spanish bond yields are still near their own euro-era highs
with investors unconvinced the euro zone's fourth largest
economy will avoid a Greek-style bailout at some point.
(Additional reporting by Emma Pinedo)