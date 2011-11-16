(Corrects historic election data in fourth paragraph)
* Centre-right People's Party poised for resounding victory
* Likely Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy plans deep austerity
* Socialists blamed for country's economic woes
By Fiona Ortiz
MADRID, Nov 16 Voter anger over Spain's
economic plight is certain to sweep the centre-right People's
Party to an election victory on Sunday, giving it a resounding
mandate to slash public spending and try to rescue the country
from the euro zone crisis.
The Socialists, in power for seven years, are set to become
the latest political victims of Europe's economic woes as voters
punish them for failing to heal the sickly economy or fix the
worst unemployment rate in the European Union.
Spain's neighbours on the so-called periphery of the euro
area -- Greece, Ireland, Italy and Portugal -- have all replaced
their leaders as the crisis in the single currency zone deepens.
The People's Party, led by Mariano Rajoy, has a runaway 17
point lead over Socialist Alfredo Perez Rubalcaba and is heading
for the widest win for a conservative party since Spain returned
to democracy in the late 1970s after the General Francisco
Franco dictatorship.
With Spain sliding into an economic recession, jobless agony
dominated the campaign along with fear that the country will
succumb to Europe's debt crisis, which has already pushed the
government's borrowing costs dangerously high.
"I don't know if Rajoy will be able to fix things, it's so
messed up, but things cannot get any worse for me. If it weren't
for my parents helping me out, I'd be a bum on the street right
now, it's humiliating," said out-of-work truck-driver Fernando
Garcia, 40, who plans to vote for the People's Party, or PP.
One out of five Spanish workers is jobless. In 1.4 million
households no one has a formal job. And a million families are
at risk of eviction after falling behind on house payments,
according to the Bank Users Association consumer group.
Rajoy, 56, a cautious and unsmiling former property
registrar and interior minister is not well-loved by Spaniards.
But he is seen as a better steward for the economy than
Rubalcaba, 60, an incisive former chemistry professor with
hypnotic hand gestures who is also an ex-interior minister.
"There's a perception the Socialists mismanaged the economy,
reflected in the 22 percent unemployment rate, and there's a
perception that a change will make things better," said Antonio
Barroso, analyst with Eurasia Group consulting firm.
INDIGNANT YOUTH
Since May, young Spaniards in the "Indignados" (Indignant)
movement have demonstrated in public squares against both the
main parties, saying their policies benefit the wealthy and the
status quo at a time of growing poverty and need.
The Indignados had huge impact abroad and inspired global
Occupy Wall Street protests, but pollsters say they did not gain
sufficient momentum to significantly affect Sunday's outcome.
Rajoy is dismissive of the Indignados and of Spain's weak
labour unions, calculating protests will not be big enough to
block aggressive reforms such as making it easier for companies
to hire and fire, tax cuts for businesses and cutting spending
on development aid, public broadcasters and more.
He will have a powerful mandate, with his party controlling
well over the 176 seats needed for a majority in the lower
house, most of Spain's 17 autonomous regions and most of its
city halls including all major cities.
Spaniards, unlike the Greeks whose anti-austerity protests
provoked a political crisis, seem willing to tighten their belts
after their borrowing and building binge in the early 2000s left
the landscape dotted with unused airports and empty highrises.
"We are inheriting a very difficult situation and we have to
tell people that. If we tell the truth and diagnose things
properly we can start to take measures," Rajoy told Antena 3
television in an interview last week.
Rajoy says he can meet an ambitious target, pledged to the
European Union, to cut Spain's public deficit to 4.4 percent of
economic output next year without hurting social programs.
He believes spending cuts will stimulate rather than cripple
investment because restored confidence will kick-start bank
lending. But with a recession looming less than two years after
the last one, he is unlikely to create jobs in the short term.
Garcia, the jobless truck driver, whose benefits run out in
January, is looking for immediate action.
"If we don't have quick results we're all going to be on the
streets at each other's throats in a year," said Garcia, smoking
outside an employment office. "If the water is coming in, you
can't sit down and study things, you've got to start bailing."
"VALIUM CAMPAIGN"
Most Spaniards define themselves as leftists, which puts a
firm ceiling on votes for the PP even though Rajoy has moved the
party toward the centre compared with conservative Jose Maria
Aznar, PP prime minister from 1996-2004.
Nervous of spooking voters Rajoy avoided defining where he
will cut spending and focused on hammering the Socialists for
the "unbearable and unacceptable" unemployment rate.
His advisers designed a cautious campaign, fearing Rajoy
could ruin his shot at an absolute majority if he detailed
aggressive cost cuts the way British Prime Minister David
Cameron did ahead of elections last year.
Outgoing Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero
is very unpopular as voters give him no credit for tough
measures that shielded the country from bond market attacks.
When Zapatero decided earlier this year not to run again and
to bring forward elections to November -- instead of March 2012
-- Socialists saw respected political veteran Rubalcaba as their
only hope to prevent the PP from controlling Parliament.
Rubalcaba jabbed at Rajoy's "valium campaign" and warned PP
policies will damage hospitals and schools, but since he had
been Zapatero's interior minister for seven years, his
credibility on jobs was nil.
He was unable to win points for his central role in moving
the violence-plagued Basque region closer to peace even after
separatist group ETA in October called an end to its four-decade
armed struggle.
By the end of his campaign Rubalcaba sounded defeatist. In
the only debate between the two candidates he came across as an
opposition leader as he repeatedly quizzed Rajoy about the
measures he would take when in power.
(Editing by Tracy Rucinski and Angus MacSwan)