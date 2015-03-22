* Upstarts Podemos and Ciudadanos make strong headway
* Alliances to be watched ahead of general election
* Socialist party wins 47 seats; PP takes 33 seats
* Podemos takes 15 seats
SEVILLE, Spain, March 22
SEVILLE, Spain, March 22 Leftist newcomer
Podemos made spectacular inroads in elections in the Spanish
region of Andalusia on Sunday, with the vote splitting over the
political spectrum in a foretaste of the upheaval likely in
national elections before the year-end.
The vote showed the anti-austerity sentiment that brought
Syriza to power in Greece has now taken root in Spain, where one
in four workers is unemployed, and also ended the two-party
system built when the Franco dictatorship ended in the 1970s.
While Spain is emerging from the euro-zone debt crisis as
one of Europe's fastest growing economies, a campaign by the
ruling People's Party (PP), and to a lesser extent the
Socialists, to show that newly minted political alternatives are
dangerous for the recovery did little to limit their magnetism.
"We are the protagonists of the change, of the creation of
new alternatives. ... The political map in Andalusia and Spain
has changed," said Teresa Rodriguez, who led the Podemos
campaign in Andalusia.
Although the two dominant parties, the Socialists and the
PP, came first and second in the vote, they lost support from
the last election in 2012.
The Socialist party won 47 seats out of 109 in the regional
parliament, while the PP suffered heavy losses to take second
place with 33 seats.
Podemos, only a year old, took 15 seats while Spain's other
political newcomer, Ciudadanos, on the centre-right of the
spectrum, grabbed nine seats. Former communists Izquierda Unida
won five seats.
Results show the Socialists will need the support of other
parties to govern in Andalusia, a tricky task given that rivals
may worry that deals reached there could damage them in
elections elsewhere in Spain later this year.
"HERE TO STAY"
In Sunday's election in Spain's most populous and largely
agricultural region, about 6.5 million Andalusians, or one fifth
of the national electorate, were given the chance to vote for
Podemos and Ciudadanos for the first time.
The PP and the Socialists who have dominated power
nationally for decades have seen support plummet in national
opinion polls following a deep economic and political crisis.
As the economy recovers, growth has done little to whittle
down unemployment and inequality has widened.
"On a national level, what we can extrapolate from this is
that Podemos and Ciudadanos are here to stay," said Jose Pablo
Ferrandiz, sociologist at polling firm Metroscopia.
Podemos ("We Can"), led by the charismatic, pony-tailed
Pablo Iglesias, unexpectedly won five seats in last May's
European elections and has mainly gathered votes on the left of
the spectrum.
Ciudadanos (Citizens) has taken a more market-friendly
stance and is seen by many analysts as a potential king-maker in
the national parliament later this year.
"We have to learn to manage change and the difference
between Ciudadanos and other parties is that we don't consider
ourselves enemies of (any party)," said Ciudadanos leader Albert
Rivera. "We believe Spain's enemies are unemployment, corruption
and the confidence crisis."
The two upstarts have capitalised on discontent with the
older parties, which are seen as holding back change to protect
vested interests.
The newcomers' campaigns have focused on corruption within
the Socialist party and the PP, and have also attacked the
ineffectiveness of the established parties in dealing with
rising poverty and inequality.
