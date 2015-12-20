* Ruling PP win most votes, well short of majority - early
results
* Socialists second, Podemos third, Ciudadanos fourth
* Left-wing parties gain most clout
By Angus Berwick and Paul Day
MADRID, Dec 20 Left-wing parties are close to
winning an absolute majority of parliamentary seats in Spain's
general election Sunday, preliminary results showed, likely
scuppering Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's chances of winning a
second term for the People's Party (PP).
Despite garnering the most votes, the centre-right PP had
its worst result ever in a general election as Spaniards hurt by
a grinding recession and yet to feel an economic recovery turned
away from the party in droves.
Anti-austerity Podemos roared into third place, outpacing
fellow newcomer Ciudadanos whose market-friendly policies had
been seen as a natural fit for a PP coalition.
Podemos' unexpected surge tipped the balance to the left of
the political spectrum with five left-wing parties led by the
opposition Socialists and Podemos together garnering 175 seats,
just one seat below the 176 needed for a majority.
Such an alliance will however not be easy to agree on as
some of these groups differ on economic policy or on the degree
of autonomy that Catalonia should enjoy.
"The situation is highly complicated, I don't see an easy
outcome," said Ignacio Jurado, politics professor at York
University.
"The PP will be the first to try and form a coalition but
the left-wing bloc has more chances because they add up to more
seats," he also said.
The uncertainty casts a pall over an economic reform
programme that has helped pull Spain - the fifth-largest economy
in the European Union - out of recession and dented a still
sky-high unemployment rate.
"This result confirms Spain has entered an era of political
fragmentation," said Teneo Intelligence analyst Antonio Barroso.
"The key question is whether there will be a coalition of
parties against Rajoy."
A minority PP government would be technically possible but
unlikely due to the strong left-wing vote, as would be a grand
coalition between the PP and the Socialists, which both parties
vehemently ruled out during campaigning.
At the PP headquarters in central Madrid, a party spokesman
said it was clear the party had won the most votes but that the
night was not over. A few dozen supporters gathered, waiting for
Rajoy's appearance, some waving red and yellow Spanish flags.
"I don't understand, it's very unfair," said Marta de
Alfonso Molero, a 48-year-old chemist who has voted PP all her
life, speaking of the poor showing for the party. "They have
dragged Spain up these last four years."
Hundreds of mostly young supporters for Podemos gathered in
central Madrid in a party atmosphere, holding purple balloons,
the colour of the barely two-year-old party.
"The two-party system is over and we are entering a new era
in our country," said party deputy Inigo Errejon.
