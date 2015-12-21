* Ruling PP win most votes, well short of majority
* Socialists second, Podemos third, Ciudadanos fourth
* Left-wing parties gain most clout
* Split results herald weeks of deal-making
By Julien Toyer and Sonya Dowsett
MADRID, Dec 21 A historically fragmented vote in
Spanish elections on Sunday heralded weeks of talks to form a
coalition government, with neither Prime Minister Mariano
Rajoy's conservatives nor left-wing parties winning a clear
mandate to govern.
Despite garnering the most votes, the centre-right People's
Party (PP) had its worst result ever in a general election as
Spaniards angered by high-level corruption cases and soaring
unemployment turned away from the party in droves.
The outcome was reminiscent of a similar situation in
neighbouring Portugal, where the incumbent conservatives won an
October election but a socialist government backed by far left
parties was ultimately sworn in.
An unexpected surge from upstart anti-austerity party
Podemos, which now partly holds the key to power, is the latest
example of rising populist forces in Europe at the expense of
mainstream centre-right and centre-left parties.
In Spain, the fragmented vote heralded a new era of
pact-making, shattering a two-party system that has dominated
Spain since the 1970s and casting a pall over an economic reform
programme that has helped pull the country out of recession.
"We're starting a period that will not be easy," Rajoy told
cheering supporters from the balcony of the party headquarters
in central Madrid. "It will be necessary to reach pacts and
agreements and I will try to do this."
However, the likelihood of a PP-led coalition faded with the
robust showing of Podemos who roared into third place, outpacing
fellow newcomer Ciudadanos whose market-friendly policies had
been seen as a natural fit for the PP.
A tie-up between the PP and Ciudadanos would yield 163
seats, far short of the 176 needed for a majority
administration.
The strong results of Podemos tipped the balance to the left
of the political spectrum with five left-wing parties led by the
opposition Socialists and Podemos together winning 172 seats.
Such a left-wing alliance will be hard to form, however, as
groups differ on economic policy and the degree of autonomy that
should be awarded to the wealthy northeastern region Catalonia,
home to an entrenched independence movement.
"This result confirms Spain has entered an era of political
fragmentation," said Teneo Intelligence analyst Antonio Barroso.
"The key question is whether there will be a coalition of
parties against Rajoy."
'SPAIN IS NOT GERMANY'
The Spanish constitution does not set a specific deadline to
form a government after the election. Analysts say negotiations
to secure enough parliamentary support for a new prime minister
could go for weeks - and maybe trigger another election.
"What most worries me is what the new government will look
like and how it will govern," said PP supporter, 29-year-old
teacher Carlos Fernandez, standing outside the party
headquarters in central Madrid.
"The PP can't form a majority with Ciudadanos, but nor can
anyone else form a majority. A grand coalition between the PP
and the opposition Socialists seems the best option, but I doubt
that will happen."
Leader of the opposition Socialists, Pedro Sanchez, said on
Sunday Rajoy had the right to have a first go at forming a
government as he had won the most votes.
"Spain wants the left, Spain wants change, but the PP has
won the most votes," he said. "It falls to the leading political
force to try and form a government."
A minority PP government would be technically possible but
unlikely due to the strong left-wing vote, as would be a grand
coalition between the PP and the Socialists, which both parties
vehemently ruled out during campaigning.
"The results are so close, but Spain is not like Germany and
will not form a grand coalition," said Rodrigo Serrano, a
retired 67-year-old and former coach company owner at a
Ciudadanos supporters event in Madrid.
"Now everyone will have to listen to each other, negotiate
and talk. And put Spain and its government and stability ahead
of everything else."
