* Ruling PP win most votes, but well short of majority
* Socialists second, Podemos third, Ciudadanos fourth
* Left-wing parties gain most clout
* Split results points to weeks of deal-making
* Uncertainty unnerves financial markets
MADRID, Dec 21 Spain's major parties, taking
stock after the most fragmented national election result in the
country's history, embarked on Monday on potentially long and
arduous talks to form a coalition government.
With neither Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's conservatives
nor left-wing parties winning a clear mandate to govern, the
country faces weeks of uncertainty that has cast doubt on the
durability of its flagship economic reforms and unnerved
financial markets.
Despite garnering the most votes, the centre-right People's
Party (PP) had its worst result ever in a parliamentary election
as Spaniards angered by high-level corruption cases and soaring
unemployment turned away from the party in droves.
The outcome was reminiscent of a similar situation in
neighbouring Portugal, where the incumbent conservatives won an
October election but a socialist government backed by far left
parties was sworn in.
The inconclusive vote heralded a new era of pact-making,
shattering a two-party system that has dominated Spain since the
1970s, with an unexpected surge from upstart anti-austerity
party Podemos - the latest of several strong showings by
populist parties in European elections - giving it a potential
role as kingmaker.
"We're starting a period that will not be easy," Rajoy told
cheering PP supporters at party headquarters in central Madrid.
"It will be necessary to reach pacts and agreements and I will
try to do this."
However, the likelihood of a PP-led coalition faded with
Podemos' third place, outpacing fellow newcomer Ciudadanos whose
market-friendly policies had been seen as a natural fit for the
PP.
A tie-up between the PP and Ciudadanos would yield 163
seats, far short of the 176 needed for a majority
administration.
Ciudadanos leader Albert Rivera on Monday urged the main
opposition Socialists, which finished second in the ballot, to
support a minority PP government on a law-by-way basis.
"Spain can't allow itself to become Greece. Spain can't
become a chaotic country," he told broadcaster Telecinco.
But the Socialists reiterated they would not back Rajoy,
although they did not fully rule out supporting another PP
candidate, in what would be a de facto grand coalition.
"The Socialist party is going to play a very responsible
role in this process," senior party member Cesar Luena told
Cadena Ser radio.
A SHIFT TO THE LEFT
Overall, Podemos' strong showing tipped the balance to the
left of the political spectrum with five left-wing parties led
by the Socialists and Podemos together winning 172 seats.
Such a left-wing alliance will be hard to form, however, as
groups differ on economic policy and the degree of autonomy that
should be awarded to the wealthy northeastern region Catalonia,
home to an entrenched independence movement.
"This result confirms Spain has entered an era of political
fragmentation," said Teneo Intelligence analyst Antonio Barroso.
"The key question is whether there will be a coalition of
parties against Rajoy."
That uncertainty spilled over into financial markets, with
Spanish shares lagging their European counterparts and benchmark
bond yields rising.
The Spanish constitution does not set a specific deadline to
form a government after the election. Analysts say negotiations
could go for weeks - and maybe trigger another election.
"What most worries me is what the new government will look
like and how it will govern," said PP supporter, 29-year-old
teacher Carlos Fernandez, outside party headquarters.
"A grand coalition between the PP and the opposition
Socialists seems the best option, but I doubt that will happen."
Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez said on Sunday Rajoy had the
right to have a first go at forming a government.
"Spain wants the left, Spain wants change, but the PP has
won the most votes," he said.
A minority PP government would be technically possible, as
would a grand coalition, but both the PP and the Socialists
ruled that out during campaigning.
"Spain is not like Germany and will not form a grand
coalition," said Rodrigo Serrano, a retired 67-year-old at a
Ciudadanos supporters event in Madrid.
"Now everyone will have to listen to each other, negotiate
and talk. And put Spain and its government and stability ahead
of everything else."
