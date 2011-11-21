(Refile to clarify the fund acronym)
* Spain/German spreads rise from close on Friday
* 10-yr yield rises in line with Italian equivalent
* Problem at euro level, analysts say
* Profit taking weighs on Spain IBEX
MADRID, Nov 21 A resounding election
victory by Spain's centre-right People's Party failed to calm
nervous debt markets on Monday as concern over the deepening
euro zone crisis and a lack of concrete proposals meant risk
premiums continued to climb.
The difference between Spanish and German bond yields rose
to 472 basis points in early trade, up by around
28 bps from settlement on Friday and yields on its 10-year paper
rose in line with troubled Italy.
Spain is the fifth euro zone member to have kicked out
its government over its handling of the crisis, after Italy,
Greece, Portugal and Ireland, though individual efforts by new
governments have done little buoy market sentiment.
Italy's new technocrat government is working on
austerity measures to balance the budget by 2013, while Ireland
last week proposed a 2-percentage-point hike in value-added tax
and is reportedly looking at cutting welfare to tame spending.
"It's a little bit late in the day to be looking to
austerity and certainly nothing we have seen from the Irish
government has turned around sentiment significantly in the
interim," Harvinder Sian, an interest rate strategist at RBS,
said.
The widening spread on Monday was largely due to the absence
of the European Central Bank in the market, he said, which has
been buying Spanish and Italian bonds since August to offset
wider selling on concerns they would need aid.
"The suspicion is, without the ECB being involved these
spreads will be materially wider, and ultimately, if the ECB
does become a little bit less aggressive in its buying action,
the EFSF (EU rescue fund) beckons for both," Sian said.
Austerity measures and economic reforms by the Spanish
Socialists, which ultimately cost them the election, have kept
markets from pushing Spain to the limit of sustainable financing
costs but deeper cuts are needed.
For the new government to meet the public deficit target of
4.4 percent of gross domestic product by end-2012, it will have
to slice around 30 billion euros ($40.6 billion) from the
budget, punishing for an economy expected to sink in to
recession by early next year.
PROFIT TAKING
While the sovereign debt market remained unmoved by the
PP win, Spain's blue-chip IBEX index moved lower on Monday as
traders took profits from pre-election buying on Friday.
"The market reaction to the absolute majority was
already in the price and that's why, in part, it is falling. If
the PP hadn't won a majority, the market would have fallen much
more," the managing director of Bilbao-based broker Mercagentes,
Alberto Zumarraga, said.
Spanish banks continued to trail, in line with their
European counterparts, as the new government majority did little
to allay short term funding concerns in a paralysed market.
With one in five Spaniards out of work, the banks choking
off new loans to meet tough capital requirements and the
construction sector still in the doldrums, the PP will have to
work hard to convince investors it can turn the economy around.
New leader Mariano Rajoy, to be sworn in by mid-December,
will hold a clear mandate with the largest Parliamentary
majority for any party in three decades.
But he has still to outline any concrete proposals and has
pleaded with markets for time to tackle the crisis, time he can
barely afford as 10-year bond yields hover near the key 7
percent level.
The first big test for market sentiment since the
election will come on Tuesday, when the government issues around
3 billion euros in short-term Treasury bills.
However, the result is unlikely to offer any relief
with both the 3- and 6-month bills seeing yields on the
secondary market on Monday at levels not seen since before the
introduction of the euro.
"They still haven't done anything so it makes sense
there's no support for the market. It's good they've won a
majority, but the global economy remains in a bad way, and this
won't change one day to another," a Madrid-based bond trader
said.
"The problem remains. There are no clients. There is no
interest. Maybe the ECB is buying bonds, but it's the only one
that is."
($1 = 0.739 Euros)
