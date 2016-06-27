MADRID, June 27 Spain's acting Prime Minister
Mariano Rajoy said on Monday he hoped to form a government with
broad support from rivals after his conservative party won the
most votes in Sunday's fragmented election.
The People's Party (PP) made gains versus an inconclusive
December ballot but the re-run still left it well short of a
majority, forcing it to seek a coalition deal, or at the very
least support from other leaders in confidence votes.
"I favour the notion of a stable government every four years
which has a set policy programme, but if that's not possible we
will have to govern doing things day by day," Rajoy told a news
conference.
In a nod to the Socialists that came second in the election
and fourth-placed party Ciudadanos (Citizens), the acting prime
minister said he would reach out to "moderate" parties with whom
they share common ground on issues such as Spanish unity.
