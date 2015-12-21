MADRID Dec 21 The leader of Spain's Podemos
party, which came third in Sunday's general election, said on
Monday he would not allow the ruling People's Party (PP) to form
a new government.
"So that no doubt remains... Podemos would not either
actively or passively permit a PP government," Pablo Iglesias
told a news conference.
The PP won the most seats - 123 - at Sunday's general
election but fell far short of a majority. Podemos won 69 seats,
and the Socialist Party (PSOE) won 90 seats.
Iglesias also said he would soon begin a round of talks with
all other political parties to discuss possible agreements.
