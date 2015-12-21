MADRID Dec 21 The first time Pablo Iglesias
appeared on his talk show Fort Apache, he sat on a motor bike
sporting a ponytail and a leather jacket, and raged against the
politicians that had overseen Spain's worst economic crisis in
half a century.
Three years on the still ponytailed Iglesias has been cast
as potential kingmaker for the next government, after his
leftist anti-austerity Podemos finished third in a parliamentary
election that ended the two-party system in place since the
country returned to democracy in the 1970s.
Podemos ("We Can") had two goals for its first national
election: removing the ruling conservative People's Party (PP)
and overtaking the Socialist Party (PSOE) as Spain's biggest
left-wing force.
It fell short of the second objective but could achieve the
first if it agrees a pact with the Socialists and other
leftists.
Iglesias has set clear terms for such an alliance, which has
precedents at regional level.
But to transfer it to the national stage, Podemos will also
have to cross red lines of its own.
The first will be accepting becoming part of the political
establishment the party has been fighting since it was formed
two years ago - a transition his track record suggests Iglesias
is capable of making.
A fan of the TV series Games of Thrones, he has often
described politics as "the art of accumulating power".
Iglesias has also been a steadfast and outspoken supporter
of Alexis Tsipras, endorsing him at a rally in Athens in
September on the eve of a re-election that completed the Greek
prime minister's journey from far-left firebrand to centre-left
pragmatist.
"Initially (Podemos) thought that to get a foot in the door
they had to be very intense to distinguish themselves, but over
time they have become more moderate to gain broader support,"
said Ivan Llamazares, a political science professor at the
University of Salamanca.
REFORMIST NOT RADICAL
Podemos' election success comes after it toned down its most
radical proposals in recent few months, which helped counter the
emergence of a rival newcomer party, the centrist Ciudadanos,
that finished well back in fourth place.
Earlier pledges of a universal minimum level of income, a
restructuring of Spain's near 1 trillion-euro debt, and
nationalising the energy and health sectors have either been
softened or dropped, Llamazares said.
He would expect a government involving Podemos to be
reformist but not radical, with a focus on public education,
healthcare and a more progressive tax system.
Iglesias said all four of the party's conditions for joining
a leftist coalition - more social policies, a new electoral law,
mechanisms to better control government and the recognition that
Spain is a plurinational state - should be included in a new
constitution.
"It's too early to talk about pacts," said Iglesias, a
former professor of political science at Madrid's Complutense
University, after the result was announced.
"But it's not too early to discuss those constitutional and
political changes... We are the only political force at the
state level capable of enacting an agreement that respects the
multinational identity of our country," he said, hinting at the
party's potential role as power broker.
To improve its election odds, the party recruited
independent candidates including the mayors of Barcelona and
Madrid, judges and the former chief of staff of Spain's army.
In a further parallel with events in Greece - where
Tsipras's Syriza party spilt over whether to back the country's
third bailout - Podemos also purged some of its more radical
members.
They included co-founder Juan Carlos Monedero, who
criticized what he called Iglesias' efforts to curtail the power
of Podemos' grass roots.
"LITTLE BY LITTLE WE HAVE MATURED"
Irene Montero, a 27-year-old Podemos delegate who Iglesias
has named as one of two vice-presidents in a possible cabinet,
counters that the party has simply grown up.
"We saw ourselves as a force that wanted to give a voice to
those who had none," she told Reuters in a telephone interview.
"And little by little we have matured, which does not mean that
we have lost sight of our principles."
Iglesias has admitted Podemos would have to be flexible to
gain power.
"If you want to win, don't do what the left would do," he
wrote in a book last year, in which he criticized other leftist
parties for their reluctance to use the media to broadcast and
their refusal to budge on certain issues.
The shift has caused some of Podemos' most ardent supporters
to question their allegiance, but many remain on board.
At Podemos' last election rally in Valencia last week,
60-year-old volunteer Jesus Falco said its success marked a
turning point after decades of division in Spain's far-left.
"The left was imprisoned by itself," he said. "Pablo
Iglesias was smart enough not to stay outside of the system."
