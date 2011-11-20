MADRID Nov 20 Spaniards voted on Sunday
in an election expected to bring the centre-right People's Party
(PP) to power. It will face the task of leading Spain out of an
economic crisis marked by high unemployment, stalled growth and
high debt after more than seve n years
of Socialist rule .
Here are the views of voters who spoke to Reuters
correspondents, mostly on the streets of Madrid:
Evaristo Sanchez, 66, retired:
"I'm not very political, but when one party does things
badly you've got to vote for the other one. The PP has to win an
absolute majority. We don't want the Catalans and Basques who
get only four MPs running things."
- - -
Rosa Sivillanes, 40, journalist:
"These are the most important elections we have had since
the '70s, the future of our children is in our hands. If we are
not in Europe, we cannot grow economically and thus we will not
have work. The problems are global and the new government will
have to solve unemployment, the deficit and the crisis all at
the same time."
- - - -
Laureano Agirremota, 81, retired, in the Basque city of
Bilbao:
"For the time being I've got a pretty good pension and the
crisis hasn't affected me yet. Of course it will reach me. So I
keep voting the same because, hey, they pay me my pension. I've
always voted the same, for the Basque Nationalist Party."
- - - -
Juan Antonio Fernandez, 60, unemployed construction worker:
"Something's got to change here in Spain, with 5 million
people on the dole, this can't go on. People like us just want
to work."
- - - -
Juan Martinez Fuentes, 64, unemployed:
"People are just following what the media say like sheep,"
he said, in a reference to the expected landslide victory by the
opposition PP party. "They are voting for people to come in and
abuse them more. People need work but they need decent work,
work which has dignity."
- - - -
Juan Costas, 73, retired:
"At least we'll see a change in stance. They (the PP) seem
more technical to me, it seems they understand the situation
better and are more serious than the party we have now."
- - - -
Luis Escobar, 50, hotel worker:
"Thank God I haven't lost my job. We have to do something.
What we were doing was not enough, things were just getting
worse and worse. We have a frightful situation with 5 million
unemployed and a million and a half (households) with no income.
The best social policy is to create jobs. The guys in power
haven't done anything so if you want things to change you have
to do something."
- - - -
Antonio Diaz, 38, local government administrator:
"If we had not had an election in Spain, the markets would
have changed the government as they did in Greece and Italy. The
first problems the new government is going to confront are
unemployment and the markets -- who are what governs us. It's
going to be very complicated to solve Spain's problems."
- - - -
Elena Vilalta. 44, translator:
"Whatever policy creates work is good. We need less
bureaucracy, less taxes."
- - - -
Fernando Sanchez. 56, self-employed real-estate
sales man :
"I'm changing the way I usually vote... The PP has a
more prepared team and more credibility abroad then the party
that's been governing the last eight years. I hope they can take
on the crisis with more authority and a louder voice in Europe.
I want them to get us out of the crisis as soon as
possible."
- - - -
Ana Gloria Martin, 66, housewife:
"I never change my vote. My mother always told us how my
grandfather was killed by the Reds (leftists), which left her an
orphan at 9. My mother is not living any more. Because of her
I'll never change my vote (for the PP)."
- - - -
Jose Vasquez, 45, civil servant:
"We can choose the sauce they will cook us in, but we're
still going to be cooked."
(Reporting by Nigel Davies, Tomas Cobos, Arantza Goyoaga,;
Rodrigo de Miguel, Carlos Ruano, Jonathan Gleave and Sarah
Morris; Writing by Angus MacSwan, editing by Barry Moody)