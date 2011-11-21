MADRID Nov 21 Spain's next prime minister, Mariano Rajoy, believes he has a mandate to impose tough austerity measures after his sweeping election victory, Dolores Cospedal, secretary general of his People's Party, said on Monday.

Cospedal said Rajoy had told the party's executive committee that he would tell Spaniards the truth about their economic crisis and saw his victory in Sunday's election as giving him a mandate to make necessary reforms.

Rajoy said the sovereign debt crisis that has now brought down five euro zone governments needed a coordinated European response. (Editing By Barry Moody)