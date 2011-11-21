MADRID Nov 21 Spain's next prime
minister, Mariano Rajoy, believes he has a mandate to impose
tough austerity measures after his sweeping election victory,
Dolores Cospedal, secretary general of his People's Party, said
on Monday.
Cospedal said Rajoy had told the party's executive committee
that he would tell Spaniards the truth about their economic
crisis and saw his victory in Sunday's election as giving him a
mandate to make necessary reforms.
Rajoy said the sovereign debt crisis that has now brought
down five euro zone governments needed a coordinated European
response.
