MADRID Dec 21 Spain's Prime Minister Mariano
Rajoy on Monday said he had received a democratic mandate after
Sunday's general election to try and form a government that
gives political stability to Spain over the next four-year term.
"The People's Party believes it has a responsibility and a
mandate to start a dialogue and explore the viability of a
stable government that can offer the necessary certainty inside
and outside Spain," Rajoy told a news conference after meeting
with senior leaders of his PP.
Rajoy also said he would be open minded during those talks.
Spain's two biggest left-wing parties had earlier ruled out
supporting a government led by the PP, complicating Rajoy's
efforts to build a coalition to stay in power after his party
won the election but fell short of a majority.
(Reporting by Julien Toyer, Editing by Sarah White)