MADRID, June 27 Spain's caretaker Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Monday said he hoped political parties would reach a deal within a month to enable a government of his conservative People's Party (PP).

"I have to try to reach a majority to govern because without it, it's very difficult, very complex," Rajoy told Cope radio station after the PP emerged on Sunday with the single biggest bloc of seats in the country's second parliamentary election in six months but fell short of a majority.

"I believe that within a month we should have a deal on the basics. It would be nonsense to lose time for several more months," he also said. (Reporting by Paul Day, editing by Julien Toyer)