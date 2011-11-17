* Emergency measures possible before Spanish congress seated
* Conservative opposition leader Rajoy rules out "toxic
bank"
* Rajoy tipped to win Sunday's election by 14-17 pct point
margin
By Elisabeth O'Leary
MADRID, Nov 17 The new Spanish government
that will be chosen in an election on Sunday will take urgent
decisions even though parliament will not be seated until almost
one month afterwards, opposition leader Mariano Rajoy, the
expected winner, said in an interview on Thursday.
Rajoy, whose centre-right People's Party (PP) has a 14-17
percentage point lead in polls, said that the European debt
crisis could mean that he had to reach an agreement with Prime
Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero so as to take decisions
before his likely government is officially sworn in.
"I have spoken to Zapatero recently about the situation in
the markets and what is happening in Europe and dialogue between
us is fluid," Rajoy told la SER national radio.
"If there were any kind of problem I don't believe there
would be difficulty in reaching an agreement to defend
everyone's interests, I'm absolutely convinced there would not
be the least problem on his part or on mine."
Spain's Constitution stipulates that there is a maximum 25
day period in which the new parliament can be named after an
election, a long period given the accelerating pace of the euro
zone debt crisis which has Spain in the frontlines. Rajoy said
he expected parliament to be seated on Dec. 13.
People are deeply disenchanted with the ruling Socialists
and see the PP as better economic managers. Spain has the
highest unemployment rate in European Union and tough austerity
measures are on the cards.
Rajoy's job is not expected to be easy, even with a large
majority, as Spaniards widely oppose social spending cuts.
Investors are worried that Spain will not be able to pay its
debts, given rising borrowing rates, a huge public deficit and
with one in five people out of work.
"I don't want to kid people...there is no miracle recipe or
magic potion (...) I hope that in our first year we can do
things and that over the course of our legislation we can create
jobs in a sustained and stable way," he said.
For the first time, Rajoy ruled out the creation of a "toxic
bank" to group bad property assets with which many banks are
saddled following a housing boom and bust.
"I'm not in favour of creating a bad bank in any case, what I
do want to do is that the banks continue to regroup as they have
been doing...I think yes (we need a second round of mergers),"
he said.
Spain's banking sector is loaded with unsellable property
and debt in the hangover from a long real estate boom. Some
bankers have suggested the creation of a "bad bank" which would
group assets whose value has shrunk.
The Bank of Spain recently estimated the sector had around
176 billion euros worth of doubtful property assets.
In the latest indication of Spain's economic plight and the
challenges the new leadership will face, the country on Thursday
paid the highest rate to sell its 10-year debt since 1997, just
shy of the 7 percent mark seen as unsustainable.
