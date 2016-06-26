MADRID, June 27 Spain's caretaker prime minister, Mariano Rajoy, said on Sunday his centre-right People's Party (PP) had won a parliamentary election and therefore claimed the right to govern.

The PP won 137 seats, up from 123 in a previous election in December, but short of the 176 needed for an outright majority. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)