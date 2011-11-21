MADRID Nov 21 Spain's centre-right People's Party won by a landslide in Sunday's parliamentary election, taking 45 percent of the vote, or 186 seats in the lower house, with 99.95 percent of polling stations counted.

The Socialists trailed with 29 percent of the vote, or 110 seats in the 350-seat lower house, the interior ministry said in results posted on its website. (Reporting By Judy MacInnes; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)