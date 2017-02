MADRID Nov 20 Spain's centre-right People's Party was winning Sunday's parliamentary election with 43 percent of the vote, according to official results from 39 percent of polling stations.

The partial count showed the PP was securing an absolute majority in the lower house of parliament, with 182 seats.

The Socialists, in power for more than seven years, had 29 percent of the vote or 111 seats in the lower house, the interior ministry reported on its official website. (Reporting By Fiona Ortiz)