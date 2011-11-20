MADRID Nov 20 Spanish Socialist leader
Alfredo Perez Rubalcaba was once a top track sprinter but he
looks to have no chance in Sunday's election race against
conservative rival Mariano Rajoy.
Rubalcaba, an articulate former interior minister and deputy
premier, is one of Spain's most respected politicians. As a
youth he clocked 10.9 seconds for the 100-metre dash.
But while his approval rating is as high as Rajoy's, or
higher in some polls, voters crucially do not see him as the
best manager for the country's deep economic woes.
Polls show Rajoy's People's Party (PP) winning a landslide
in the parliamentary poll as the Socialists are punished for a
persistent economic crisis that has saddled Spain with the
European Union's highest unemployment rate and suffering painful
austerity measures.
Rubalcaba has tried to paint Rajoy as a leader who will
destroy the public health service and other treasured Spanish
institutions, but he lost the only debate between the two
candidates and critics said he spoke as though his opponent was
already in office.
"We must protect workers and the unemployed and I believe
you are not going to do that," Rubalcaba said in the televised
debate.
Born in northern Spain, bald and bearded Rubalcaba, 60, is a
chemist who has lectured at Spanish and foreign universities and
listens to classical music on his iPod.
When unpopular Socialist Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez
Zapatero announced earlier this year he would not seek a third
term and moved the election up to November from next March,
Rubalcaba was seen as the party's safest bet to limit the PP's
almost certain victory.
But he has struggled to differentiate himself from Zapatero,
for whom he had the tough job of chief spokesman as unemployment
soared and austerity was imposed to try to avoid Spain being
drawn into the euro zone debt crisis.
As Spaniards struggled with towering household debt and one
in five unemployed, Rajoy's restrained campaign benefited from
the Socialists' mistakes.
Rubalcaba is seen as having worked hard behind the scenes
for many years on some of Spain's toughest problems, such as
cracking down on the Basque separatist group ETA, which declared
an end to its four-decade armed struggle in October.
"Rubalcaba has a bit of novelty, his reputation as a
mysterious schemer, but the government's bad image right now
really harms him. Whatever his personality qualities are, voters
see him as just another Socialist," said Juan Diez, president of
the Sociological, Economic and Political Analysis (ASEP)
research firm.
A fan of the Real Madrid football team, Rubalcaba is
renowned as a tactician with a sharp eye for detail. Among
Spain's most experienced politicians, he is known for his agile
parliamentary rhetoric, at times as entertaining as it can be
vicious.
