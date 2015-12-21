MADRID Dec 21 Spain's Socialist Party said on
Monday they would vote against a new government of the ruling
People's Party (PP), which won Sunday's general election but
fell far off a majority of seats.
Cesar Luena, one of most senior officials in the party, told
a news conference: "Spain has voted for change. Now it's up to
the PP to try and form a government... but the Socialists will
vote 'no' to Rajoy and the PP."
The Socialists won 90 seats, their worst result ever, behind
the PP with 123 seats. Upstart parties Podemos and Ciudadanos
won 69 seats and 40 seats respectively.
(Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Angus Berwick)