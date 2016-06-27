MADRID, June 27 Spain should quickly have a
government headed by current caretaker Prime Minister Mariano
Rajoy, a senior socialist official said on Monday, suggesting a
change in stance from the left-wing party which had until now
rejected this option.
"I believe that, as soon as possible, we should have a
government of Mariano Rajoy," Guillermo Fernandez Vara, the
president of the Extremadura region and an important voice
within the socialist party's leadership team told Onda Cero
radio. That's what voters have told us and that's what we have
to do."
(Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)