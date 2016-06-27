LONDON, June 27 Spain's benchmark stock market turned negative on Monday, erasing earlier gains that had been driven by initial investor enthusiasm at progress made by the centre-right People's Party (PP) in weekend elections.

Madrid's benchmark IBEX stock market opened up 2.5 percent, but those gains gradually fizzled out and the IBEX was down by 0.4 percent at 0835 GMT.

The Madrid market was hit as general unease at Britain's decision last week to leave the European Union dragged regional markets.

The Madrid-listed shares of British Airways and Iberia owner International Consolidated Airlines Group slumped 10.6 percent, and Banco Santander fell 2.9 percent.

While the People's Party emerged with the single biggest bloc of seats, the PP fell short of a majority, leaving the euro zone's fourth-largest economy at risk of another lengthy political stalemate or even of a third general election. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)