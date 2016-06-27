LONDON, June 27 Spain's benchmark stock market
turned negative on Monday, erasing earlier gains that had been
driven by initial investor enthusiasm at progress made by the
centre-right People's Party (PP) in weekend elections.
Madrid's benchmark IBEX stock market opened up 2.5
percent, but those gains gradually fizzled out and the IBEX was
down by 0.4 percent at 0835 GMT.
The Madrid market was hit as general unease at Britain's
decision last week to leave the European Union dragged regional
markets.
The Madrid-listed shares of British Airways and Iberia owner
International Consolidated Airlines Group slumped 10.6
percent, and Banco Santander fell 2.9 percent.
While the People's Party emerged with the single biggest
bloc of seats, the PP fell short of a majority, leaving the euro
zone's fourth-largest economy at risk of another lengthy
political stalemate or even of a third general election.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)